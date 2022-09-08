Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II

The late Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Since 1952, there have been seven Popes, 14 US Presidents and 15 British Prime Ministers.

But there's only been one British monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II has reigned for 70 years, which is longer than any British monarch in history and any current monarch in the world.

She was 25 years old when she ascended to the throne.

Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, also named Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.