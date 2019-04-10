Woman arrested for 'giving drugs to friend' concealed in a shampoo bottle

Police in Ethiopia say they have arrested a woman on suspicion of giving drugs, hidden in shampoo bottles, to a childhood friend detained in China.
The woman's detention followed the arrest of civil engineer Nazrawit Abera, 27, at the airport in Beijing in December.
Cocaine hidden in bottles of shampoo were allegedly found in Ms Nazrawit's possession. Her friends believe she was duped into carrying the cocaine.
They have launched an online petition to demand her release, saying they fear she could be wrongly convicted and executed.
"We are fearful, angry and do not know where to go and cry," an unnamed friend was quoted as saying.
"We have not heard from her and we have little information of her status and her parents cry and spend sleepless nights hopping their daughter will come back."
The Ethiopian attorney-general's office said its preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs were brought from Brazil to Ethiopia, and were then sent to China.
The investigation was also focusing on the source of money found in a home in the capital, Addis Ababa, the attorney-general's office said.
The occupant of the house had also been arrested, police said.
Those arrested have not yet been charged.
Source: bbc