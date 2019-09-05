Xeno attacks: Gov't working on a safe South Africa - Prez. Ramaphosa assures world

The President says police are working hard to ensure safety for all within the country's borders.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the world that government is working to ensure that South Africa is a safe home for all.
He was speaking at an interactive session of business people on the margins of the World Economic Forum on Africa under way in Cape Town to allay fears following attacks on foreign nationals and the killing of two women.
READ ALSO: South Africans involved in xenophobic attacks ignorant of continental solidarity - Mahama
The President says police are working hard to ensure safety for all within the country’s borders.
Ramaphosa has told potential investors that South Africa is poised to be amongst top 50 best investment destinations in the world.
He was addressing an interactive breakfast session hosted by Brand-SA in Cape Town on Wednesday morning under the theme – Enhancing the ease of doing business in South Africa.
The session attended by local and foreign business people forms part of the country’s effort to secure R1.2 trillion worth of investment within the next five years.
This is part of a build-up to the World Economic Forum on Africa which starts on Wednesday until Friday.
READ ALSO: Xeno attacks: Create jobs for your citizens - SA High C’ssioner to African leaders
Source: SABC