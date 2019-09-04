South Africans involved in xenophobic attacks ignorant of continental solidarity - Mahama

Former President and NDC flagbearer John Mahama says South Africans who are involved in these xenophobic attacks are ignorant of the continental solidarity that was required to defeat the apartheid system.
Mahama in a Tweet on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, said, “the perpetrators of these gruesome attacks are ignorant of the continental solidarity that was required to defeat apartheid and give birth to the new South African nation.”
Mahama described that attacks as inhumane and asked the South African government to assume responsibility for “these inhuman actions and implement urgent steps to prevent these attacks from recurring in the future.”
He said the attacks “are condemnable and run absolutely contrary to all our efforts at continental integration.”
However, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Charles Owiredu says that no Ghanaian has so far been attacked in the xenophobic insurrection in South Africa.
Mr. Owiredu also said there are no reports that Ghanaian-owned shops or interests have been hit in the attacks.
South African indigenes for over a week have resorted to looting and burning of shops owned by other nationals in Pretoria and Johannesburg.
Most of these people have been arrested by the police as they claim immigrants, especially Nigerians are taking over their jobs and selling illicit drugs.
Some Nigerians also attacked an MTN office in Lagos which has led to the company closing its offices until further notice.
