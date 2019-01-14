Young female captain appointed as Chief Pilot

Congratulations are in order for Captain Imoleayo Adebule who has been appointed by Aero Contractors as Chief Pilot.
With this appointment, Adebunle has become the second female Chief Pilot in Nigeria’s aviation history.
According to reports, Captain Adebule has been flying for 10 years and currently commands the Boeing 737.
She is also a Captain on the Bombardier Q400 and has also flown the Bombardier Q100 and Q300.
In December 2017, the young pilot amazed some of her passengers after a flight to Abuja.
A surprised Facebook user, Imade Alonge Ize-Iyamu, Imoleayo Adebule flew the plane not as a co-pilot but as a full pilot as she and another passenger sought for a selfie with her (the pilot) after the flight.