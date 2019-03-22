Prime News Ghana

Video: Sex worker shares selfie video licking airplane toilet

By Michael Klugey
Sex worker shares selfie video licking airplane toilet
Sex worker shares selfie video licking airplane toilet

A Brooklyn-based sex worker has shocked social media users after uploading a sickening toilet licking selfie video. 

The gender-fluid passenger - who identifies as neither man or woman - posted the footage on Twitter under the handle 'grimiestt' on March 18.

Grimiestt can be seen bending over the airplane toilet and licking the seat.

The 12-second video has gathered over 6.25 million views and 9,500 comments.

It was captioned: "I've licked a lotta toilets in my day but this was the first that made my tongue go numb."

Thousands of web users reacted in shock and disgust as one person commented: "Imagine going on a trip with someone then as you get off the plane you see this on their story..."

Read Also: Social media users descends heavily on pregnant female Pastor over her dress in Church

Watch the video here

 

Other News Healines