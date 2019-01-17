A prostitute has more dignity than an African wife – Lady reveals

A lady on Twitter Identified as IyeMelon has opined that a prostitute has more dignity than an African wife because the prostitute does not have to cook, clean and birth Children.
She further said that the purpose of paying bride price is a subtle way of paying for sex.
Between a prostitute and an African wife, if there’s anyone who has more dignity, it is the prostitute.
According to IyeMelon's post on Twitter,
"She charges you per round. She can decide not to fuck you at all. She doesn’t have to birth your babies. And she doesn’t have to cook or clean either. If anything.,. This is What African men don’t like about them. The fact that a woman charges them for sex and yet isn’t subject to their wills outside of the contract. So they glorify their one time purchased hoes and baby making factories. 🤣🤣🤣🤣. And try to vilify the woman who does exactly same, only that she has what their wives don’t have. FREEDOM" she said.
So while you’re here, go on and think about the purpose of bride price. 🤣🤣🤣. Think deep and long. And when you’re done, go ahead and pay it. But don’t act like you’re not paying for sex.
Source: yabaleftonline