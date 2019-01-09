‘I only fingered one’ – Teacher arrested for defiling underage girls

A teacher with a private school in Ogun State in Nigeria has been arrested by the police for taking advantage of his position to sexually abuse two underage girls and had carnal knowledge of them sequentially.
Akinsoku Love Olomi, 33, it was gathered, lured his six-year-old neighbor’s daughter and friend, seven-year-old, into a private school near their House No. 10, Baba Esther area in Iyesi-Otta, without each of the victims realizing his intention.
Uncle Love is said to have first called one of the girls into the classroom while sending the other to buy biscuit. Before the one running the errand could come back, he was done with his first victim, who he also cajoled to buy biscuit and did the same thing to the other.
Just as he was in a state of intense happiness and joy of satisfying his sexual urge, bubble burst: one of the girls got home and looked very moody, a condition the mother felt was unusual of her and, out of curiosity and discomfort, Mrs. Jennifer Mustapha, with warm affection, demanded to know what was amiss.
To her chagrin, the hapless and innocent young girl disclosed how “Uncle Love” showed her love in the classroom.
The worried mother, Jennifer Mustapha, raced to Onipanu Police Division, Otta, where she lodged her complaint, following which the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Sangobiyi Bolaji, led a team of detectives to the scene and the randy teacher was arrested on Friday, January 4, 2018.
On interrogation, randy “Uncle Love” owned up to have had carnal knowledge of one of the girls, saying he only “fingered” the other.
