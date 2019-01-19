“I’ve been sleeping with your brother” – Wife shocks husband with bitter truth

A housewife with the name, Mrs. Nana Seluba, left her husband shocked after she revealed to him that his younger brother, Abdulahi Alika, had satisfied her sexually when he traveled and as such, she did not miss him.
According to a report by P.M.EXPRESS, her husband got his brother arrested for conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace. The incident happened at Kilometre 5 Igando/ Ikotun Road in Ikotun area of Lagos where Nana lives with her husband.
It was gathered that Nana’s husband got married to her in their home state in the northern part of Nigeria and brought her to Lagos.
However, the husband left her and traveled back to their village whereas his younger brother, Abdulahi, who also resides in Lagos, took up the obligation to satisfy her sexual needs until her husband returned.
The whole thing got exposed when their neighbours upon her husband’s return asked to know who among Abdulahi and his elder brother was married to Nana because Abdulahi moved in and started living with Nana when his brother traveled to their home state.
It was then that Nana’s husband remembered that she was calling him with Abdulahi’s phone when he was away and then asked her what happened. The wife then told him that he created a vacuum when he travelled and that his younger brother, Abdulahi, closed the gap and satisfied her before his return.
The husband became angry and reported the adulterous act to the police at Igando Division; Abdulahi was arrested and detained at the station for interrogation.
P.M.EXPRESS scooped that during interrogation Abdulahi denied but Nana was brought to the police station and she explained to the police that throughout the period her husband was not around that it was Abdulahi she relied on for her sexual needs because Abdulahi was her husband’s immediate brother.
The police found him culpable and charged him before Ejigbo Magistrates Court for sleeping with his brother’s wife.
He pleaded not guilty.
