Lady advises women after she married a man she met in November 2018

A beautiful Nigerian Lady has shared some photos from her traditional wedding with a man she met in November 2018 and got married in January 2019 and her caption has got all of us wowing.
Ugochi also used the opportunity to advise ladies not to get stuck in long term relationships as they might not lead to marriage.
"Met on November. Bride price paid on December. Traditional wedding on 2nd January 2019. If you’re not understanding that relationship of 15 years biko let it go, it mustn’t lead to marriage ( though it works for some people), I too was in that long term relationship before I met him, don’t lose your husband cox of boyfriend.
So many people are busy saying“why didn’t you both date?” And I tell you , prayer is the shortcut, once you’ve prayed and everything confirmed, biko fire down. The person I planned to play is my husband today. Congratulations to us"
