Lady angry after her boyfriend bought her iPhone X but got his mum a brand new car

A young lady by name @break_or_makeup on Instagram has revealed how her boyfriend disappointed her for not buying a brand new car for her but rather got it for his mother.
According to her, her boyfriend promised to buy her a car for the past 3 years now, but he ended up buying her an iPhone X instead, and his “old aged” mom who is in the village a brand new car.
The reason for her anger is she deserves the car more than his mother.
It is because of the fact that his mother is ‘old’ and ‘in the village’, and she’s someone who doesn’t need the car, as according to the lady, her boyfriend's mother can not drive.
For the fact that her boyfriend never informed her before buying his mother a car, she wants to return the iPhone and end the relationship.
She wrote, “My boyfriend bought me a phone but I was expecting a car like he promised, this guy has promised to buy me a car for 3 years I have been with him now and this time he even wrote it on his ig handle and was bragging about it.
“He raised my expectations so high and after everything he bought me a phone and bought a car for his mum this Xmas. That was not even my anger, my anger was the fact that he did not tell me that he was buying a car for his mum that don’t even need it, because his mum is old and in the village so what does she need a car for.
“I am thinking of returning the phone back to him and ending this relationship. I feel insulted, this is a guy that I jump keke to go and fu.k, abort for him and even did 3 some with him but he had the guts to choose me over his Mum.
“Bom should I send it back to him or sell it and break up with him. Am I over reacting?
