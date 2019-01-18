Slay queen exposes married man, shares after sex photos

A young lady has taken to social media to expose a photo of herself and a married man after sex.
Though why the lady shared photos of the man who was sleeping quite close to her after sex is not known, however, most social media users feel that the lady took to a brazen step of exposing the man to garner attention online with many bashing her for such action.
Reacting to the after sex photos shared, a Facebook user Christina wrote;
‘Why would a lady sleep with a married man and even go ahead to post the pictures, she should be ashamed of herself’.
Another social media user Stella Madu wrote;
‘The man just got served, can’t wait for his wife’s reaction after this‘.
Here are the photos she shared below;
