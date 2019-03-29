”My wife refused to suck my nipples, she calls me gay”

Relationship adviser, Joro Olumofin has shared the story of a confused husband whose wife refused to suck his nipples during sex and calls him gay.
According to a mail he sent to the Love Doctor, his wife is depriving him of happiness in bed, calls him gay and makes him feel funny about his sexuality anytime he request his wife to suck his nipple.
Read his letter below;
“Joro thank you for bringing this up. My wife calls me gay and makes me feel funny about my sexuality. Is there anything wrong with sucking your husband nipple? I do get hard n arouse by this act. Please talk to my wife she is a follower. She is depriving me of happiness in bed”
