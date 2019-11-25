Shelter dog gets rejected because of its perfectly arched eyebrows

Betty, a five-month-old puppy found on the outskirts of Bratsk, in Russia, and placed in the care of a local shelter, was initially rejected by families looking to adopt a dog, because of her unusual look.
When caretakers at the Dobrie Ruki (Kind Hands) shelter, in the Russian city of Bratsk, saw Betty’s black eyebrows for the first time they were convinced that someone had played a cruel joke on the poor animal and painted them on.
They gave her a good wash, but the eyebrows didn’t go anywhere, and they realized that the white pooch had been born with them. It was a case of natural pigmentation, but a really unique one.“This is the case of hair pigmentation which doesn’t depend on a breed.
READ ALSO:Dog with human-like eyes and smile takes internet by storm
Like a birthmark, it might become a bit lighter with years but it will never disappear,” veterinarian Nadezhda Grozetskaya told BST Bratsk.
“I’ve been working here at the shelter for a very long while but never saw anything like this”,
Olesya Novopoltseva, who volunteers at Dobrie Ruki, added. You would think that a unique-looking dog such as Betty would have people lining up outside the shelter to adopt her, but in reality, her arched eyebrows freaked people out, and they all passed on adopting her. Luckily, the people at the shelter didn’t give up on her and after posting photos of Betty on social media, they managed to find her an owner.
“I actually cried when I saw a post about her, and said that she was to become my dog,” Oksana, the pooch’s human, said. “She is now called Betty and she is incredibly smart, she already made friends with my 17 year old cat.”
Credit:odditycentral