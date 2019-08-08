Teenager jailed for life for murdering sister over wifi password

A teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for strangling his sister to death during a fight over the wifi password.
Kevon Watkins, an 18-year-old from Georgia, was 16 at the time of the attack in February 2018.
According to testimony during his trial, he changed his family’s wifi password because sharing the connection with others made it too slow for his Xbox game.
As his mother attempted to remove the console from his room, his sister Alexus Watkins, 19, stepped in over fears the argument could become physical.
Watkins then put his sister in a choke hold and did not let go for at least 10 minutes, testimony cited by The Macon Telegraph said.
When police arrived 10 minutes after their mother called 911, Watkins still had a hold on his sister.
“In those 10 minutes, she had to have stopped moving,” Bibb County Superior Court Judge Verda Colvin said. ”Perhaps that wasn’t noticed by the defendant because he was still angry.”
Ms Watkins was taken to hospital and declared dead from asphyxiation later that night.
Watkins was found guilty of felony murder, rather than manslaughter, as while he did not intend to kill his sister, because he intentionally placed her in a choke hold, this constituted an aggravated assault which resulted in her death, according to the district attorney.
Watkins reportedly cried after the sentence was read out and said: “I’m sorry.”
Ms Colvin said: “I think everyone understands. Including this court.”
