Video: Pallbearers stumble and drop coffin carrying body

Funeral rites in Ghana and any part of the world are meant to be a solemn one but that has not been the case since the introduction of these ridiculous pallbearers by funeral homes.
In a viral video PrimeNewsGhana sighted, some pallbearers were seen in amazing dance steps to the admiration of the funeral attendees.
Unfortunately for the pallbearers, they lost their balance and dropped the coffin.
People wail in shock while the pallbearers looked on helpless with little effort to get the corpse back into the coffin.
Watch the video below:
READ ALSO:
VIDEO: Corpse falls out of coffin during burial
Design my coffin with NDC colours when I die - Tracey Boakye
PHOTOS + VIDEO: Pantless dancer buys her coffin ahead of death
Latest News in Ghana/primenewsghana.com