We made over 10 sex videos – Pastor speaks after sex tape scandal

Apostle Chris Omatsola, the popular Nigerian pastor who was embroiled in a sex tape scandal has disclosed that they made over 10 sex videos and recounted how he met his ex-girlfriend, Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho.
Here is the lengthy piece he shared online yesterday, January 3rd, 2019.
Since the libelous allegations against me by my former lover, Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho, went viral late last year, I have been inundated with calls and messages from Nigerians all and sundry both at home and abroad. I have got threats to my life and ministry. Initially, I thought I should let it slide, but after sharing my thoughts with some close friends and family members, I was advised to go public with my side of the story to set the records straight, because I am aware she will also come out with more lies and blackmail. I have since realized that it is important I state it so people will not continue to misconstrue my silence for guilt. Journalists and bloggers should note that I will make no further comment on this matter from henceforth. This is not in any way to justify my wrong act of fornication. What you are about to read is the truth from my heart for which I will give account to God and God alone.
“This Day, I make bold to say with all honesty of heart and sincerity of purpose that it is true that i committed sexual fornication with Ms. Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho of which I have since repented and God has forgiven me. But I did not post our Sex-tapes on the internet or assaulted her physically as she maliciously and fallaciously claimed and want us all to believe. Why would I post my Sex-tapes on the internet, for popularity, for money or for what? I am Chris Omatsola, I have followers and partners from around the world, that believes in the Grace of God in my life, My Kingdom Authority devotional is read across the length and breath of this world, I own one of the most successful real estate company in Nigeria (Krystal Properties, Lekki) and other companies. So how will I post my Sex-tapes on the internet?” – Chris Omatsola.
I met PRINCESS TAMARATOKONI OKPEWHO (aka Toks David) sometime in September 2017 just before the Lekki Toll Gate after Quilox nightclub around 4:40am. I was returning from a vigil in Adetokunbo Ademola, Victoria Island, that fateful day. She flagged down my car on the lonely road. She appeared drunk. Because it was dark and I thought it could be dangerous, I stopped and picked her.
When we got to my house that night, she slept on the couch in the sitting room, while I slept in the bedroom. The following morning after she was sober, I asked what she was doing by that time of the night alone and drunk on the Lekki-Epe Expressway. She started sobbing and shared the sad story of her life, how family financial pressure and bad friends pushed her into this funny lifestyle. I believed every word that came out of her mouth.
She told me that she was a graduate of Computer Science from Landmark University. She said she left Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for Lagos in search of greener pastures because of the hardship back at home. She told me her dad (Mr. Nobert Okpewho) is an indigene of Abraka, Delta State, and her mom (Mrs. Sarah Okpewho) was from Bayelsa.
She said her dad was once a Shell Nigeria staff, he got into trouble with the company because he duped some fellow, he was defrauded as well, and he was sacked from Shell because of the financial scandal that trailed him with loads of police cases, police arrests, court cases and his debtors everywhere after him. That her both parents are old and jobless in Port Harcourt and that they’re even owing 3 years accommodation rent.
She lamented how her mom who had 2 kids from 2 different fathers out of wedlock before marrying to her dad whom she had the three of them for has serious health challenges and since she’s the first daughter of the family and because things are bad for them she felt obligated to help out as much as she can even though her dad never supported her coming to Lagos but he had no choice since she foot the bills.
She told me of how her immediately older brother (Efe Okpewho) of the same father, whom their father spent millions of Naira on when things were rosy to study in the UKs never graduated or came back to Nigeria with any result, degree or whatsoever and still ask her for money regularly for upkeep. This was the same Efe Okpewho threatening to shot me dead with his gun when we meet in the police station which I have also reported to police (I fear for my life because the guy is a known and notorious tout in Port Harcourt). I have also been receiving loads of death threats from her numerous boyfriends and lovers since then. She said her mom two eldest son’s whom she had from other men don’t even care about her for reasons best known to them and that she’s more of their all in all as she’s in Lagos.
She said when she got to Lagos, she could not get a job and the one she got with DSTV in Spar, Lekki, she was paid N18,000 per month, depending on sales. She said all family financial pressures were on her shoulders because her older siblings were not living up to their responsibilities. She said some other deep family secrets that I believe I should keep from the public despite our differences. She said she was fed up with life. I actually shed tears while listening to her during the seven hours conversation. Any man with a heart will do. I felt sad a young woman would go through those troubles alone. I wished I was Aliko Dangote so I could make her feel free and happy (I did my bit anyway).
From that moment, I saw her not only as a friend, but as a younger sister. I loved her. I saw in her an innocent lady who was ready to risk her life and do all she could to put a smile on the faces of her siblings and parents. I advised her to stop that kind of life because Lagos is a very dangerous place and it is not right in the sight of God.
Honestly, our sexual relationship started from there as I became emotionally attached to her. That you may say, was the beginning of the downfall of Apostle Chris Omatsola.
Fast forward to February 2018. I was so busy trying to get her a good job with my links. She moved in with me, got a better paying Job. Before moving to my house, Princess lived with a friend named Amaka, who stayed in Ikota Ghetto. Amaka stayed with her hemp-smoking boyfriend (Turna) and about five others in one room inside a beer parlour and semi brothel.
Prior to this time, Princess only visited my house. So, she pleaded I allowed her to stay with me since I already promised to marry her. She said she was not comfortable in Amaka’s house since she now had a new life. I was scared initially. But because of what I thought was my love for her, and how she was so in love with me, I accepted and we started staying together in my three bedroomed apartment on Harmony Estate, Lekki.
Amaka was aware; Ese Okpewho her younger sister and Tosin her former course mate were also aware, even though she always lied to her parents and friends that she was not staying with me because she wanted us to get married by all means. She was such a jealous lover, so over protective, she frowns at the sight of any woman around me, even female calls on my phone irritates her. She checked on my WhatsApp chat regularly.
Did I promise her marriage? To be honest, YES. I promised to marry her, but on the condition that she changed her ways and accept God genuinely. She actually did change because she stopped night clubbing and smoking, but hid to take alcohol. She started going to church with me as she became my prayer point. We prayed and did fasting together regularly, and I taught her the word of God. At a point, she became almost more fervent as she would wake me up for midnight prayers and morning devotions. I bought her Christian books and we went out for weekend evangelism together. She waxed fervent and prayed in tongues, while in my house. She dissociated herself completely from bad friends and started posting Scriptural verses online. She became serious in the things of God.
I was happy and felt fulfilled that God had used me to change someone. She introduced me to her parents and I introduced her to mine. Though my mum was skeptical about her, but she accepted Princess and treated her as her daughter; they spoke regularly on the telephone, although I never told her how I met Princess because I did not want anyone to discourage me. Princess was so in love with me and there’s nothing she doesn’t share with me. She always said to me, ‘Kevwe, you’re the angel God sent to me; I don’t know what my life would have turned into if not for you. God used you to salvage my life.’ Her mum always call me on the telephone to ask when I would see their family formally.
I later accepted to formalize our relationship and her mother said we should come to Port Harcourt to see her when we are ready. We both planned to go see her parents for formal introduction in September 2018.
Princess and I had more than 10 sex tapes of ourselves on our phones as she enjoy filming sex. I trusted her so much that I kept money in her account. At a time, I kept over N900,000 with her because I thought I was a reckless spender and she was frugal.
However, Princess’ attitude started changing when Davido’s gifted his Chioma with a 45 million Naira Porsche SUV car on her birthday during the assurance era. In August 2018 after one of her former Landmark course mates, Mary who is also a runs babe, held a birthday party in Eko Hotel and Suite sponsored by her Yahoo boyfriend, who also flew her to Dubai and spent extravagantly for the celebration princess attitude got worsened. She know I loved her so much and will never leave her, so she can misbehave and take undue advantages of my undying love for her.
Prior to her birthday in April, she said she wanted a pre-birthday photo shoot. I told her that when she was ready, I would drive her to a studio24 in Lekki phase 1 and we would get it done. She insisted she must go to Iyana Ipaja to her ex-boyfriend (Timothy) photo studio for the shoot and she was not coming back till Monday morning. I was angry and thought the arrangement was bad. I did everything to stop her from traveling from Lekki to Iyana Ipaja, but she refused, even though my #750,000 was in her Zenith bank account and my money would be spent. She left on Friday and returned to the house on Monday night. I kept quiet because I loved her.
On another occasion, one of her ex- boyfriends, Benjamin, aka Benji, was in town and she told me it was his birthday party or something like that and she wanted to just attend it. I insisted that she should not, but as usual, she left that Friday and did not come home until four days later. I also kept quiet because I loved her.
On yet another occasion, she said she was going to spend the weekend with a friend, Gloria in her older sister’s house, in Ikeja and that she would not be coming home until Monday. I later discovered from her chat that she was with another of her boyfriend named Obinna, in his house in Maryland all through the weekend. I kept quiet because I loved her. Princess is such a complicated, deceptive and manipulative person and she will stand with her lies until you catch her redhanded which I have countless number of times. That Saturday she even lied to Gloria and her mum about her where about.
At another time, she left the house for days and gave me another lie. But after going through her chat, I discovered that she spent nights in another of her so-called ex boyfriend’s house by name BEKS, who, according to her, bought her a Samsung Galaxy phone as a birthday gift in 2017 before I met her. Also at yet another occasion she left Lagos to Benin, I even drove to the GIG Motors pack as she took off for a friends wedding but I discovered from her chat and she later confessed to me that she spent nights in the hotel room with one of her photographer boyfriend by name Omorogbe Eseosa who also covered the event in Benin. I also kept quiet because I loved her.
Seven days later, I will never forget that day (1st November, 2018), a friend in America drew my attention to a libelous publication against my name again trending on social media. Lo and behold, it was Princess Okpewho again. I was so devastated. This time, she accused me of assault and called me all sorts of names – liar, psychopath, a woman beater, a womanizer. At this point, my heart bled. It became obvious that she seriously wanted me down by all means. This was a woman I have never raised my hands on.
Initially, news had it that Princess Okpewho was my church member’s wife and that I was a married pastor. I did a video immediately saying she’s not a married woman and am not married, I am single and has never been married, those were my words in that clip, I never said that the sextape was recorded when I was not yet a Pastor or when I was still in the world. I never said that, journalist made that up. I never made any such statement with my mouth in that video, check it well. Honestly, the Sex-tapes were recorded sometimes in October 2017. She was holding the camera in some and I heard the camera in the other. We were both aware, and we never knew it will go viral around the world.
I regret my actions of having premarital sex that was filmed with her; I just can’t imagine how carnality and stupidity got such a strong hold of me. I sinned against God and my body. I have made my way right with God and I believe He has forgiven me. I am happy with myself and my life. Even though Princess Okpewho has proven time and time again that she would stop at nothing to see me down and dead. I still love her.
I still stand to say that the Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho I know is a good person inside; she has a good heart and she is a good girl that loves her parents and family so much that she is ready to sacrifice anything for their happiness (She loves her little sister, Ese Okpewho, so much that i did not sleep all through the night she learnt the little girl was sent out of school over fees as she was just crying).
I pray that God will not overlook those days of prayers and fasting we did together. I would be the happiest person on Earth to see you in future burning with the fire of God in your life as I’ve always told you. I pray that she will find a better life ahead and a better man who will love her genuinely for who she is. I wish her long life, more money in good health. wish her the very best of life.
I pray things turn good for her family as well. I forgive all the evil and calumny she published against me and those who lent their platforms for such. I pray that she will shine from Glory to Glory. I also want her to know that it’s unfortunate that things turned out this way between us, but I will always love, cherish and respect the good times we spent together.
I also think ministers of God should learn from my fall. Watch your steps because the devil is on your tail. Be careful with women. Prayerfully help people. If you have fallen, don’t cover up. Seek God’s face with penitence and repentance. And don’t gloat over my mistake; let him that thinketh he standeth take heed, lest he falls.
God Bless Apostle Chris Omatsola
God Bless Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho and God Bless You.