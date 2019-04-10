1st Africa Media Ad sales summit comes off April 24

The first edition of the Africa media Ad Sales Summit is due to take place in Accra - Ghana. The summit is the first of its kind in Africa and promises to influence media sales in Ghana and beyond.
The maiden edition of Afrimass is anchored on the liberalization of the Ghanaian media landscape, the increase in the number of communication channels and the media revenue gab. The summit is intended to start a conversation on media sales by industry players and offer practical solution in media and revenue generation.
The summit, themed, “the future of Media Sales” is scheduled to take be held on Wednesday April 24th 2019 at Tomerik Hotel-Accra, from 8:00am to 5pm.
The summit will host very experienced and astute speakers as well as industry personalities like Emmanuel Odoom -General Manager Vizuem Ghana, Bright Ladzekpeo–Country Director, PHD Ghana/Nigeria, Kwabena Akuamoah Agyekum – Chartered Institute of Marketing, McBen K Adu Asamoah–CEO, Prime Network Ltd, Kofi Siabi–Head of Marketing, Cal Bank, Kojo Appiah – CEO, BTL Africa Maximus Ametorgoh – Digital Marketing Strategist; Social Media Coach; Tech Preacher/Facilitator; CEO Popout Ghana) and Jesse Agyepong- Managing Partner@ Afiba Consulting, Brand Consultant | Strategist | Entrepreneur and your summit moderator – Ruddy Kwakye, CEO of Rave Media Group
Mr Raymond Smith, convener and Lead partner of AfriMass is passionate about the new paradigm of media marketing with an objective of creating a platform for advertising agencies, advertisers, media sales practitioner’s and offer a learning platform for media sales practitioners.
Follow AfriMass on Social media pages for more details: twiiter.com/afrimass_Gh, facebook.com/AfrimassGh or Instagram.com/Afrimass_Gh. Hotline:0209427270
