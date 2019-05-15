2020 Population and Housing Census to cost $83m - Statistical Service

The Ghana Statistical Service has disclosed that the 2020 National Population and Housing Census will cost 83 million dollars.
Speaking to Citi FM, Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat said preparations are underway to carry out the trial census ahead of 2020.
"Our budget for the census is about 83 million dollars, the government has given us the go-ahead.........we have covered half of the country, updating of areas that we are going to use for the census, we have also prepared the instruments and we are testing them."
Statistical Service to begin multi-staged Trial Census
Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) will begin a multi-staged Trial Census from 26 May 2019, with 2nd June 2019 as the Trial census night as part of the preparations for the 2020 Population and Housing Census.
The conduct of the Census is in accordance with the Statistical Service Law, 1985 (PNDCL 135) which empowers the Government Statistician to conduct statistical surveys and any census in Ghana.
The Trial Census is in accordance with the United Nations’ recommendations guiding the conduct of Population and Housing Censuses worldwide.
For the first time, GSS intends to adopt the use of electronic data collection with other geospatial technologies, which has been recommended by the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD) for the 2020 round of Population and Housing Censuses.
Consequently, the trial phase has been put into various stages with each stage testing a specifically different process.
The Population and Housing Census is an essential national exercise that takes count of every person residing in Ghana at the time of the census and establishes other important demographic details about every individual in the country.
