9th Ghana Information Technology Telecom Awards launched

InstinctWave has launched the 9th edition of the prestigious Ghana Information & Technology Awards (GITTA).
The awards ceremony is scheduled for 28 June 2019 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.
2019 GITTA will reward and recognise not only the products and diverse innovations that keep the ICT & Telecom sector thriving, but also the companies and people who make the industry great.
The awards ceremony is open to all players and stakeholders in the ICT ecosystem.
GITTA is the most-celebrated ICT awards event, which has grown to be the ‘Oscars’ of the ICT and Telecom industry, attracting the crème de la crème and top decisionmakers in the sector.
According to InstinctWave CEO, Mr Akin Naphtal, the awards ceremony has grown over the years in participation and prestige; setting the highest industry standard for honouring organisations and individuals in the Telecom & ICT sector within Ghana and beyond; and become the benchmark for outstanding performances in the industry as well as a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality and innovation.
“We are proud to have promoted success stories, technology advancement and disruption in one of the most dynamic business sectors in Ghana in the last nine years,” he said
“This year, we have provided another platform to recognise government institutions that have embraced digitisation and created disruptive technologies for effective service delivery in the public sector. Fintech players, Smart City innovation and disruptive technologies cutting across every business sector will also be recognised. And most importantly, the selection process will be more rigorous and competitive”, he added.
In a press statement, Mr Naphtal expressed his excitement that the 9th Ghana Information Technology Award will be in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications.
Speaking on the strategic partnership, the CEO of the Telecoms Chamber, Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, said, “This move will strengthen the symbiotic relationship between the mobile industry and the wider ICT ecosystem”.
The awards night provides an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders to network, entertain clients, and reinforce relationships with partners and reward staff with exceptional performance.
