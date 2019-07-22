Accra : Ghanaian traders lock up Nigerian shops at Opera Square again

A scuffle ensued between Ghanaian traders and Nigerian traders at Opera Square in Accra when the Ghanaian traders decided to lock up Nigerian shops.
According to Citi FM's report, it was a violent scene as the Nigerians also resisted the attempt by their counterparts to lock up their shops.
One of the executives of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association, the group leading to attack, Kofi Ofori said the activities of the foreigners are affecting their businesses.
"We are telling the foreigners to leave the market, we have a wholesale market for them and not the retail, it is not helpful we have tried our best to let them know that what they are doing is wrong but they will not listen..."
A similar incident happened last month at Opare Square and Suame Magazine in Kumasi, shops of foreigners were locked up in protest of their involvement in the retail business.
