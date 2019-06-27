Laws on retail trade : GUTA agrees to meet Nigerian Union of Traders

The Ghana Union of Traders Association, GUTA has agreed to meet with the Nigerian Union of Traders to find a lasting solution to recent attacks on Nigerian shops in some part of the country.
Some Ghanaian retail traders yesterday also locked up shops of Nigerians at Opera Square in Accra.
A similar incident happened at Suame Magazine in Kumasi where the Ghanaian traders accused their Nigerian counterparts of not paying tax and selling substandard goods to the public which is collapsing their businesses.
But speaking on Joy Prime's 'The Pulse' after the Opera Square attack, President of the Chief Chuku Emeka asked for an amicable solution to the problem.
"The way forward is that let the government come in and make sure that they establish with GUTA the real root of the ECOWAS protocol, Ghana knows too well and I believe that being a member of ECOWAS it will be the best for the country, i think what we should be talking about how can we meet and discuss if there is a problem? we are ready to have a meeting with them."
Responding to the request, GUTA President Dr Joseph Obeng said, "In fact we are all........they admitted that every country has the right to work on its immigration laws and that's where we meet, when we also accept that we have immigration laws to respect, there are not our enemies, we can always meet but we have to know how to treat ourselves like they criminalise it, if you criminalise it on national TV if you call me I won't come, there areas that we can all work together and that is to attack ECOWAS commission for their responsibilities....."
