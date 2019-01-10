Accra-Tema Railway:Katamanto traders optimistic commercial activities will be boosted

Traders who sell at Kantamanto market in Accra are optimistic that commercial activities will be boosted when the rail transport begins later this month.
The traders complain that sales have reduced drastically following the collapse of the railway sector over five(5) years ago.
Therefore with the announcement by the government that the Accra-Tema rail line will resume full operations next two (2) weeks not only commuters are happy about the announcement, likewise traders who sell along the rail lines in Kantamanto.
In an interview on Citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana, the traders complained about the absence of train services as well as expressed their joy in the recent announcement to resume operations.
"The situation has really affected us, sales are very low because people do not come to Accra by train again instead board vehicles because of the absence of rail transport.
"People who usually brought items to sell also bought our wares but now with the absence of the rail services few people come around this area.'' a trader lamented.
Another added that "the train was bringing a lot of people from Tema and Nsawam who after selling their products buy from us but its no longer the case now.
Also, the services of the train was lower as compared to commercial vehicles. Those who patronized train services were those who buy from us, currently, we are no longer selling like we used to''.
The traders are hopeful the situation will change with at least one line operating.
A trader said, "I am very happy that the train is returning because sales will shoot up''.
Another trader added that 'We are happy it is returning because it will reduce the cost of transportation''.
The Rail sector will make an impact on the economy, micro-economic businesses in the area where the trains pickup and drop people will also benefit immensely.