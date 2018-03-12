Electricity Generation: Gov’t will install 200,000 solar systems-Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that Government has planned to install 200, 00 solar systems to boost Ghana's electricity generational capacity from about 22.5 megawatts to 250 megawatts.
According to Akufo-Addo, despite the abundance of sunshine in Ghana, with many parts of the country enjoying high levels of solar irradiation (5.524 kwh/m2/day), all year round solar energy only contributes 1% to the energy mix, as opposed to 59% from fossil fuels, and 40% from hydro.
In this regard, President Akufo-Addo said 200,000 solar systems for households, commercial and government facilities in urban and selected non- electrified rural communities will be installed, as well as the establishment of 55 mini-grid electrification systems with an average capacity of 100 kilowatts.
The installations will be based on solar PV technology, which will be hybridized with other generation options to serve islands and off-grid communities.
Speaking on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance, held in New Delhi, the capital of India, President Akufo-Addo assured that the deployment of two million solar lanterns to replace kerosene lanterns, currently being used by our rural non-electrified households will be carried out.
President Akufo-Addo said the major strategy in achieving the targets for the energy sector is to build the relevant domestic capacity in the manufacture and assembling of solar energy systems and accessories within Ghana.
“This will also help create job opportunities for our vibrant and hardworking youth. Ghana is a haven of peace and security. My government is keen on building the most business-friendly environment for investment, especially for investment in the renewable energy sector,” the President said.
www.primenewsghana.com/ Ghana News