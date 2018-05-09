Alan Kyerematen signs $400m 1D1F agreement

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has signed a $400 million Turnkey Financing facility with China National Building Materials Corporation (CNBM) of China for 22 Enterprise projects under the One District One Factory (1D1D) programme in Accra.
The projects, which include Industrial Starch, Vegetable Oil, Garments and Alcohol processing, are expected to create over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs across the country.
At the same signing ceremony, some local banks who are participating in the 1D1F programme also signed on- lending facility arrangements with CNBM in support of the initiative.
Prime Business News from Ghana