Asibbey-Yeboah defends Agyapa Royalties limited's change of name

The Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament Mark Asibbey-Yeboah has defended the change of name by Agyapa Royalties limited from Asaase royalties.
According to him, there is nothing wrong with the change of name.
The New Juaben South MP said the parliamentary committee asked owners of the company to change the name because there were too many other companies with similar name.
“So when it came to parliament, we decided to change the name. The decision to change the name from Asaase to Agyapa Royalties Limited was because there were so many mining companies with same name at the Registrar-General’s office,” he said.
He also dismissed the Minority’s basis for boycotting the passage of the deal.
“The Agyapa company is not 100% owned by the shareholders. Government of Ghana still holds 51%. We have seen so many things that didn’t have the blessing of the minority. It’s an election year and you don’t expect them to applaud gov’t for putting together such a beautiful deal”.
Background
Parliament passed the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act 2018.
The act establishes the Minerals Income Investment Fund to manage the equity interests of Ghana in mining companies, and receive royalties on behalf of government.
The fund is supposed to manage and invest these royalties and revenue from equities for higher returns for the benefit of the country. The law allows the fund to establish Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to use for the appropriate investments. Last month, government introduced an amendment to the act to ensure that the SPVs have unfettered independence.
The minerals royalties investment agreement between the government of Ghana and Minerals Income Investment Fund, Agyapa Royalties Limited and ARG Royalties Ghana Limited is concerning Gold Royalties Monetisation Transaction under the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act, 2018 (Act 978).
The arrangement will immediately make available US$500 million once executed and the remaining half later.