Brussels airlines declares commitment to Ghana operations

Brussels Airlines have declared their commitment to increase and improve its services in the country following high demand resulting from growth in the economy.
Ghana Country Manager for Brussels Airlines, Rita Macedo said Brussels airlines had already increased its frequencies from four to six flights in June this year; and now decided to continue operating six weekly frequencies year-round to offer customers high flexibility.
Brussels Airlines has welcomed about 70, 000 passengers on board its flights from Accra to European capitals this year alone, positioning Ghana among the five most important markets within the Brussels Airlines Africa Network.
“This market clearly works with a lot of frequencies despite being a competitive market. However, it shows that clearly the economy is growing and we are all benefiting from it,” Rita Macedo said.
In response to the increasing demand Brussels Airlines will this upcoming winter continue offering season six weekly frequencies between Accra and Brussels.
Brussels Airlines will be investing significantly in its long-haul products and overall onboard experience by gradually renewing the cabins of its ten Airbus A330 aircraft, launching a brand new Business class, a renewed Economy class and for the first time a premium Economy Class in a separate cabin.
Brussels Airlines continues to invest in its position on the African market, by further reinforcing its flight offer to and from the continent.
As of next year, the airline adds 3 extra flights per week to Banjul (Gambia) and will operate 3 out of the 7 weekly frequencies to Dakar (Senegal) as a direct flight, without a stop in another African airport.
At the same time, the airline ceases its operations to and from Mumbai but continues to offer its customers smooth travel options via Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich with Lufthansa Group partners Lufthansa and SWISS.
After a network expansion of 26 short- and medium-haul destinations this summer, Brussels Airlines invests further in its African long-haul network in winter.
The airline will service Banjul (The Gambia) daily instead of 4 times a week.
From the 7 weekly flights to and from Dakar, 3 flights will become direct flights, without a stop in another African airport from 7 January onwards, creating more capacity on the flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.