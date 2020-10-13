CIMG launches 31st Annual Marketing Performance Awards

The 2019 Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) awards has been launched.
The CIMG Annual Marketing Performace Awards was launched on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Speaking at the launch which was held virtually, National President of CIMG Dr, Daniel Kasser Tee said the awards which have been held over 30 years has been a great tool for many who have ridden on to improve their businesses and organizations.
READ ALSO: Parliament passes the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana Bill, 2019
He opined that the awards have over the years contributed in diverse ways in reshaping the marketing focus of individual and corporate participants.
Dr Kasser took the opportunity to also advise political parties to refrain from using offensive and abusive language against their opponents as we enter the campaign period.
"Politicians need to be reminded again that businesses thrive in a peaceful and friendly environment, leading to most organisations missing out on their annual projections. The least politicians can do, is to stop inflaming passions and building unnecessary tension in the country.
The CIMG Awards 2019 will come off on November 7, 2020, and will be under the theme "Marketing in a disruptive era".