COVID-19 has exposed the fragility in Ghana's economy - Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta says the Covid 19 pandemic has exposed the fragility in Ghana's economy.
Mr Ofori-Atta says this is an apocalypse and it has taken all nations by surprise and affected global economy.
He said this has clearly shown there are several loopholes in the Ghanaian economy that must be filled moving forward.
"The pandemic has exposed the fragility in Ghana's economy, going forward we will need to sit and do a lot of adjustment to ensure we do not go into such a situation again," he said on Joy FMs Newsfile.
Mr Ofori-Atta went on to explain that the government is working assidously to ensure that it supplies food to the vulnerable in the society.
READ ALSO : Businesses will struggle to pay April and May salaries - Labour expert
"Government is working hard to provide meals for the vulnerable, it is not an easy task but that is what must be done in times like this"
Ghana has secured 100m dollars from the World Bank to combat the deadly Covid-19.
Parliament has also passed a bill given the government the green light to use part of the Heritage Fund to fight the pandemic.
Ghana's Covid 19 cases stand at 205 with 5 deaths so far.