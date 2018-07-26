Daily minimum wage increases to GH¢10.65

The National Tripartite Committee (NTC) has agreed a 10 percent increase in the National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW).
The deal was reached at a tripartite meeting held on Thursday, 26 July 2018 and expected to take effect from 1 January 2019.
The previous NDMW of GH¢ 9.68 will now be GH¢10.65, according to the committee.
The committee has, therefore, directed all establishments, institutions or organizations whose daily minimum wage is below the new national daily minimum wage, to adjust wages upward to reflect the changes with effect from 1 January 2019.
Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, represented government; the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) was represented by its president, Terence R. Darko and the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) represented organized labour.
