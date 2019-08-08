Ecobank Ghana partners RADCOMM to organise maiden National Communication Summit and Awards

RADComm LLC, with the support from Ecobank Ghana, will be organizing the maiden National Communication Summit and Awards from October 25 to –October 26, 2019, at the Ecobank Head Office.
National Communication Summit and Awards is a high-impact communications program developed to champion communications, organisational and national development. The event will celebrate and reward excellent communication companies, teams and individuals across the country.
The event will feature a corporate summit with a number of high profile speakers and an awards ceremony. There will also be inspirational presentations from a number of high profile speakers who are astute media and communication persons across Africa.
The conference targets media/communication practitioners, telecommunications companies, information technology companies, corporate affairs directors and individuals, corporate communications departments in organizations, public relations practitioners, journalists, marketers, advertisers and student or young communicators.
The summit will serve as a platform where communications impact to the development of companies and the nation will be discussed and also serve as a platform for mentoring, empowering and connecting the next generation of communication leaders.
The awards gala will also serve as a springboard for many who aspire to reach higher heights with their works, efforts and contribution in the media and communications industry in Africa and Ghana in particular.
Reacting to the partnership, RADComm LLC Chief Executive Officer, Richmond Anim Damoah said, “We’re extremely excited to be creating a platform for the gathering of the communications community in Ghana to engage themselves, discuss communications impact on organizational and national development, and also serve as a strategic mentorship and guidance platform for young communicators. We’re excited to partner with Ecobank, the pan-African bank, to host this amazing and high-impactful event.
“National Communication Summit and Awards is the biggest and most prestigious gathering for communication professionals and thought leaders looking to impact the current narrative on Ghana’s image and development globally.”, he added.
Nominations for the maiden National Communication Awards is currently on-going. For nominations, kindly visit www.nchghana.com
Nominations end on Sunday, 25th August 2019 and online voting begins on Thursday, 5th September 2019 on www.votedigital.net
For more information about sponsorships or participation, contact the team via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.