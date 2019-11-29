Encodev Labs' Michael Ofori-Akuffo named "MASTER" at The World CIO 200 Summit - Ghana Awards

Michael Ofori-Akuffo has been named "MASTER" at The World CIO 200 Summit - Ghana Awards.
His recognition comes on the on account of his influential bearing on eGotickets, Michael was shortlisted for this International Awards Honoring Best of CIOs who have influenced innovative tech products or services in Ghana.
The World CIO 200 Awards, presented by the GEC Media Group, celebrates the digital transformation leaders and their undeniable merit in leading this Revolution! The Awards has been testified as one of the most objective-oriented events in terms of having all the right elements on the platform for spearheading the digital transformation champions.
Held under the umbrella of The Global CIO Forum, The CIO 200 is a multi-country CIO felicitation ceremony that recognizes the achievements of the ‘Digital leaders’ of today. The CIO 200 Awards is not a competition but a celebration of the amazing lives of the CIOs and their career span.
“eGotickets is the groundbreaker and has set the standard for innovation and creativity in the e-ticketing space in Ghana,” said Kwaku Ofosuhene, Head of Operations - West Africa, for GEC Media Group. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”
Michael Ofori-Akuffo was honored at the glittering World CIO 200 Summit - Ghana Awards ceremony on Friday November 22, 2019, at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, where winners had an opportunity to connect and network with other C-Suite executives as well as hear Envuladu Tsaku Dogara, Country Manager for West Africa, Veritas Technologies LLC.
Speak on Unified Information Management: The Veritas story. Other speakers were Derek Appiah who made a presentation on the Impact of digital transformation on business - the role of the CIO, Derrydean Dadzie and Nana Bambara-Abban of Akaditi Ltd. Fans can follow #theworldcio200summit on social to see all the best moments from all 15 roadshow destinations. A full list of The World CIO 200 Summit - Ghana Awards Winners can be found at www.ec-mea.com/the-world-cio-200-ghana-edition-celebrates-regional-transformation-champions/
ABOUT WINNER
Egotickets is an Accra based Ghanaian startup founded in 2013 with the sole mission of helping event organizers promote events and sell tickets digitally. We’ve worked with some renowned & top brands and helped them create an amazing experience in
locations both large and small, private and public. Egotickets has promoted over 12,000 events and helped create over 23,000 attendee registrations locally and internationally since 2013.
What We Do
Egotickets is the simplest way to sell, manage and buy event tickets online. Egotickets is user-friendly, enabling you to create your own event without any supervision. Egotickets allows event organizers to create, manage and promote events online Organizers can vend free or paid tickets online and accept payments via Bank Cards, MTN Mobile Money, Airtel Money, Tigo Cash & Vodafone Cash.
Highlights Simple Event Setup
We allow organizers to control every aspect of their events from creating, adding artworks, setting up tickets and monitoring sales, these can be done in less than 3 minutes with our powerful but simple to use the system. Our team also helps with the
setup process if an organizer needs a hand.
Event Promotion
We promote your events on Social Media and also include organizer social media handles in all promotions. We also feature events on our website and mobile app and partner websites or systems.
Simple Event Registration Process & USSD Ticketing *713*33#
Our event registration process is straightforward and simple, we don't require attendees to create accounts before registering for the event. Name, Email and Phone Number and that’s it, we send digital tickets via SMS and Email.
Our software allows your events to be discovered offline across all networks in Ghana for over 33m mobile subscribers on any phone.
About The Global CIO 200 Awards:
The CIO 200 Awards is flavored with a one-of-its-kind segment ‘TechTALK’, where the ICT industry’s leading solution providers share the dais with four key end-users discussing problems, opportunities, challenges and solutions in real life.
Starting in September, the roadshow will culminate in a 2-day gala event in UAE on December 9th and 10th with the unveiling of the second edition of The BOTS.