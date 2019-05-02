Expect more dumsor-GRIDCo staff

The Senior Staff Association of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has warned that the country is likely to experience more power outages (dumsor) if the government does not pay the debts owed the company.
Speaking to Joy FM during the May Day celebration on Wednesday President of the association, Racheal Kornor said the association is giving government up to 15th May to pay the debts or else they will take actions that will make the government listen to them.
As at November 2018, the government owes GRIDCo over 900 million Cedis.
Racheal Kornor said: "the monies that are owed GRIDCo up to 2017 fall under ESLA, ECG and Valco take majority of our power, and government promise to pay these debts under the legacy debts so these things are having a serious effect on our operations, by 15 May we are expecting to hear something or else we have other options on the table and we will make sure that the government listens to us."
"What we are saying is that government should give us our money, we are viable and we need our money to facilitate our operations, we are doing ad-hoc maintenance instead of routine, it all bothers on cash flow, we have over 14,000 transmission towers and over 200 high capacity transformers which need to be maintained at periodic intervals and for us if these things are not done it will have a ripple effect on the delivery of power," he added.
During the May Day celebration, some of the staff held placards with inscriptions that suggested that the power aggregator company is facing challenges.
The placards mainly were to drum home their SOS calls to President Akufo-Addo to save the company from collapsing.
Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “GRIDCo is bleeding”, “ECG/VALCO debt killing GRIDCo”, “No GRIDCo, no 1District, 1Factory”, “Energy sector without GRIDCo is useless”, “GRIDCo is viable; government pay us our ESLA debt”, “No ESLA money = dum dum”, “Government don’t throw away GRIDCo like ECG”, “Current tariff killing GRIDCo”, “ESLA – GRIDCo = Dumsor”, “Mr President, aagbe GRIDCo”, “Lack of maintenance = More dumsor” among others.