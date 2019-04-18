Dumsor down to unstable power supply from GRIDCo- PDS

The Power Distribution Service (PDS) says the intermittent power outages experienced in the southern zone of the country is due to unstable power supply from the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).
Most parts of Accra experienced power outages on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Power has since been restored to La and some surrounding communities at 9 am, however, some areas are still without power.
Apologising for the inconvenience in a statement, PDS said power will be restored to the affected areas immediately GRIDCo rectifies the situation.
Read the PDS statement below;
