Forty Under 40 Awards; 137 nominees shortlisted for 2022 edition

The organisers of Forty Under 40 Awards and other prestigious Awards on the continent has officially shortlisted 137 finalists out of 265 entries that were submitted for the 6th edition slated for 1st October, 2022 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.
The nominees have been careful scrutinised under the supervision of a Jury.
The Awards scheme in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.
The award ceremony is organised by Xodus Communications Limited.
Addressing the media at a press conference, Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Ltd, Richard Abbey Junior said, it is astonishing to see the great competition from the list of entries received from different parts of the country
According to him, the selection process requires some significant achievements with some degree of evidence from the nominator or the nominee in person.
The Forty Under 40 Awards categories covers a wide range of all the various sectors you can think of, ranging from banking and finance, energy, family business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology and innovation amongst others.
These are the nominees for 2022.
Fortyunder40 Categories
- Agriculture And Agro Processing
Dennis Ababio Jnr – Modern Family Company Limited
Kenneth Kofi Kumah – L&J Farms
Twene Emmanuel – Qet Organic Farms And Consult
Maudester Serwaah Asubonteng – Linise Company
Alice Frimpomaa-Boateng – Afb Golden Enterprise
Kingsley Ansong – Elefante Farms
- Architecture/Interior
Aminu Iddrisu – Abuya And Sons Constructions Ltd
Eunice Agyei Yeboah – Nelz Decor Homes
- Authorship And Creative Writing
Dr. Mathias Edor – Mathias Edor Ministries
Bernard Kelvin Clive – Bkc Consult
Delassie Dogbey – Author/ Ghostwriter
- Beauty And Lifestyle
Gracelyn Beauty Asante – Perroni Beauty Organics
Valerie Lawson Marfo – Cvl Beauty
Genevieve Donkor – Lady Gee Kosmetics
Trudy Boateng – Studio 7 Beauty Lounge
Shulammite Ofori-Danso – Ldsignature Spa And Beauty Clinic
Gladys Cobbina – Sheenah Naturals (Glendycob Enterprise)
Hilda Elikplim Akosua Akura – Elizmakeover
Joseph Clauder – Jayclaudbeauty
Sharon Acheampong – Eya Naturals Ltd
- Community Development
Mama Dzidoasi – Dzidoasi Foundation
Abdullai Tanko – Sinka Global Organization
James Baba Salifu – Contemporary Research Bureau
- Consultancy And Professional Services
Ishmael Kodzokpo – Jik Management Consultancy
Kuukua Adams – Clay Group
Blessed Agyemang – Herrada Limited
Felix Atsrim – Fedems Ltd
- Education
Hannah Baidoo- Dedzi – Internatinal Community College
Laura Etemah – Anami Music School
Zaina Adamu – Ghana Girl Rising
Ralitsa Diana Debrah – Young Designers Circle (Ydc)
Faith Aku Senyo – The Rebranded Lady
Marian Manso – Mansoima
Naomi Adjepong – Alpha Beta School
- Energy/Oil And Gas
David Jones Mensah – Dominion Petroleum
Samuel Dubik Mahama – Electricity Company Of Ghana Limited
- Event Management / Planning
Abdul-Latif Alhassan – Celebrities Charity Development Foundation
Esther Baidoo – Estaron Balloons
Bryan Tachie-Menson – White Chalk
Ann Boakye – Annietheplanner
Richmond Amofa – Sarpong – Crossmark Marketing
Pauline Fleming Adjei – Pef Events And Tours
Catherine Sakyi – Crystal Haze Events And Décor
- Environmental & Climate Sustainability
Senam Tengey – Zoompak Ghana Limited
Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor – National Alternative Employment And Livelihood For Illegal Miners
Bernard Danso Ntow – Dansworld International Services Limited
Kwaku Osei-Sarpong – Rife International
- Food /Catering And Beverage
Abena Korantema Sekyiama – Cleaneats Company Limited
Rita Osei Owusu – Savour Paradise
Michael Nandomah Mensah – Royal Gate Hospitality
Christiana Dankwah – Kris Foodbank
Patrick Davoro – Menscook Catering & Logistics Ltd
Brenda Mabel Krofah – Cocktails & Essentials Gh
Soraya Mensah – Zesuza Catering
- Fashion
David Odei – Colony Ghana
Francis Kofi Korsah – K.K. Ultimate Creations
Prince Boamah – Fear No Man Clothing
Selina Ashiagbor – Stepline Klodin Ltd
Joseph Aggrey Cobbina – Smully Wear
Gideon Dendzo – Giddins Innove
Lesley Aidoo Mensah – Afra K Fashion School, Meros Fashion House And Trust Box Nanny Agency
Edzordzinam Agrosah – Bloom By Edzi
Hilda Elikem Veogborlo Ameen – Hilly’s Bridal Closet & Boutique
Selorm Aforla – Lakopué
Fredaline Asiedu – Fashion Vault Company Limited
- Family Business
Aminu Iddrisu – Abuya And Sons Constructions Ltd
Emmanuella Ukoha – The Gele Center
Kwaku Koranteng Sasu – Trans-Sas Trading & Manufacturing Co. Td
Deidre Makin-Tetteh – The Tettehs Little Baby Boutique
- Health And Wellness
Eric Misiame – Medglobal Technologies Limited Company
Marcella Tay – Pristine Health And Wellness Hub Ltd
Jason Nana Yaw Mohan – Unichem Ghana Group
Vanessa Ashun Shaarani – Imani Pharma Limited
Elikem Tamaklo – Nyaho Healthcare Limited
- Human Resource And Development
William Okyere-Frempong – Lekma Polyclinic
Shamim Nsubuga – Strategic And Agile Ltd
- Hospitality
Rosaline Abigail Kyere Nartey – Swiss Education Group
Edmond Ahadome – Adomi Group
Eric Eduam – Cleangood Services Limited
- Investment And Finance
James Korsah-Brown – Astute Financial Advisory Limited
Nana Agyei Opoku-Agyemang – Blackstar Brokerage Limited
Michael Kwesi Ofori – Investor Hub Ltd
- Insurance
Justice Peprah Agyei – National Insurance Commission
Setsoafia-Tupkeyi Godwin Fafali – Apex Health Insurance Limited
- Journalism (Radio / Tv / Newspaper)
Maxbel Coleman – Maxbel Consult
Dr Amankwaa Agyeman – Royal Tv
- Logistics And Supplies
Rebecca Osei Bonsu – Roba Logistics/Advantage Company
Hannah Boahemaa Otu – Jospong Group Of Companies
Peter Kuntu-Blankson – Portmasters Limited
- Manufacturing
Richmond Frimpong – Dawa Industrial Zone
Robert Owusu Ansah – Prak Industries
David Aziago – Davida Roofing Co. Ltd
Ohene Asiedu – Goldpot Production Enterprise
Philippa Darfour – Dv Unlimited Co Ltd
- Media (Digital And Social)
Hassana Ameley Sampah – Overflow Production
Benjamin Arthur – Lime & Honey
Panka Abubakari Sediq – Panka Artstudio
Felix Oppong Amoako – Isel Media
Dellasie Aning – Panalove, Llc
- Music & Entertainment
Benjamin Garzy Mensah – 2mg Music
Joe Mettle – Reverb Studios
Desmond Blackmore (D-Black) – Black Avenue Muzik & Livewire Events
Bismark Kwame Baah – Yve Digital
- Mining And Natural Resources
Nana Jukwa Someah-Kwaw – Hexagon Mining
- Marketing & Communications
Prince Daniels – Luxxis Communications
Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong – Elohay Group
Micheal Nyande – Upsales Digital Marketing Company
- Printing / Press And Publishing
Maame Yaa Dufie – Colour Drop Impression
- Philanthropy And Charity
Esther Tibila – Disability Not Inability (Dni) Foundation
Faith Aku Senyo – The Rebranded Lady
Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan – Jay Foundation
Henritta Somuah – Touching Lives Outreach International
- Real Estate Development / Construction
Ibrahim Sani -Sani Group
Christopher Ohene Kwame Nuamah – Home Safetrust Gh
Charles Tetteh Quao – Quao Realty
Beatrice Jasmin Kotoku – Magnusens Limited
- Science, Technology And Innovation
Yaw Bediako – Yemaachi Biotech
Ransford Mensah – Certified Ghana
Foster Awintiti Akugri – Hacklab Foundation
- Sports
Gifty Oware-Mensah – Berry Ladies Football Club
Yvonne Bruce Tagoe – Ghana Tennis Federation
Mohammed Osman Nkosi – Titans Of Africa
- Shipping And Maritime
Albert Derrick Fiatui – Centre For International Maritime Affairs, Ghana
Edna Kesse – Continental African Line Ltd
- Social Enterprise
Kelvin Atuguba – Ten Ghana Foundation
Eno Quagraine – Talkative Mom Ltd
Kwabena Ofori-Ntow – Standard Weave
Jacqueline Oyimer – Star Women
- Theatre And Arts
Nana Fredua-Agyeman Jnr – Kilburn Limited
Fredrick Owusu Nyarko- Ancestral Foundation
Habiba Sinare – Yaseen Films
- Transport / Automobile
Adwoa Frimpomaa Nimako- Boateng – Ja Plant Pool/Sa Xautomobile
Michael Osei – Tsgdrive Transport And Logistics
- Telecom And Mobile / Software Development
Henry Mensah-Heirsmac Jnr – Office Data Ghana
Delali Anku-Adiamah – Wayamoney
Eyram Tawia – Leti Arts
