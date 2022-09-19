Prime News Ghana

Forty Under 40 Awards; 137 nominees shortlisted for 2022 edition

By primenewsghana
Shares
The organisers of Forty Under 40 Awards and other prestigious Awards on the continent has officially shortlisted 137 finalists out of 265 entries that were submitted for the 6th edition slated for 1st October, 2022 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The nominees have been careful scrutinised under the supervision of a Jury.

The Awards scheme in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.

The award ceremony is organised by Xodus Communications Limited.

Addressing the media at a press conference, Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Ltd, Richard Abbey Junior said, it is astonishing to see the great competition from the list of entries received from different parts of the country

According to him, the selection process requires some significant achievements with some degree of evidence from the nominator or the nominee in person.

The Forty Under 40 Awards categories covers a wide range of all the various sectors you can think of, ranging from banking and finance, energy, family business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology and innovation amongst others.

These are the nominees for 2022.

Fortyunder40 Categories

  1. Agriculture And Agro Processing

           Dennis Ababio Jnr – Modern Family Company Limited

           Kenneth Kofi Kumah – L&J Farms

           Twene Emmanuel – Qet Organic Farms And Consult

Maudester Serwaah Asubonteng – Linise Company

           Alice Frimpomaa-Boateng – Afb Golden Enterprise

           Kingsley Ansong – Elefante Farms

  • Architecture/Interior

           Aminu Iddrisu – Abuya And Sons Constructions Ltd

   Eunice Agyei Yeboah – Nelz Decor Homes

  • Authorship And Creative Writing

           Dr. Mathias Edor – Mathias Edor Ministries

           Bernard Kelvin Clive – Bkc Consult

           Delassie Dogbey – Author/ Ghostwriter

  • Beauty And Lifestyle

           Gracelyn Beauty Asante – Perroni Beauty Organics

           Valerie Lawson Marfo – Cvl Beauty

           Genevieve Donkor – Lady Gee Kosmetics

           Trudy Boateng – Studio 7 Beauty Lounge

Shulammite Ofori-Danso – Ldsignature Spa And Beauty Clinic

           Gladys Cobbina – Sheenah Naturals (Glendycob Enterprise)

           Hilda Elikplim Akosua Akura – Elizmakeover

           Joseph Clauder – Jayclaudbeauty

 Sharon Acheampong – Eya Naturals Ltd

  • Community Development

           Mama Dzidoasi – Dzidoasi Foundation

           Abdullai Tanko – Sinka Global Organization

           James Baba Salifu – Contemporary Research Bureau

  • Consultancy And Professional Services

           Aj Willz – Aj Willz Media

           Ishmael Kodzokpo – Jik Management Consultancy

           Kuukua Adams – Clay Group

           Blessed Agyemang – Herrada Limited

           Felix Atsrim – Fedems Ltd

  • Education

           Felix Appiah – Pmc Media

           Hannah Baidoo- Dedzi – Internatinal Community College

           Laura Etemah – Anami Music School

           Zaina Adamu – Ghana Girl Rising

           Ralitsa Diana Debrah – Young Designers Circle (Ydc)

           Faith Aku Senyo – The Rebranded Lady

           Marian Manso – Mansoima

           Naomi Adjepong – Alpha Beta School

  • Energy/Oil And Gas

           David Jones Mensah – Dominion Petroleum

           Samuel Dubik Mahama – Electricity Company Of Ghana Limited

  •  Event Management / Planning

            Abdul-Latif Alhassan – Celebrities Charity Development Foundation

            Esther Baidoo – Estaron Balloons

            Bryan Tachie-Menson – White Chalk

            Ann Boakye – Annietheplanner

            Richmond Amofa – Sarpong – Crossmark Marketing

            Pauline Fleming Adjei – Pef Events And Tours

            Catherine Sakyi – Crystal Haze Events And Décor

  1.  Environmental & Climate Sustainability

           Senam Tengey – Zoompak Ghana Limited

           Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor – National Alternative Employment And  Livelihood For Illegal Miners

          Bernard Danso Ntow – Dansworld International Services Limited

          Kwaku Osei-Sarpong – Rife International

  1.  Food /Catering And Beverage

            Abena Korantema Sekyiama – Cleaneats Company Limited

            Rita Osei Owusu – Savour Paradise

            Michael Nandomah Mensah – Royal Gate Hospitality

            Christiana Dankwah – Kris Foodbank

            Patrick Davoro – Menscook Catering & Logistics Ltd

            Brenda Mabel Krofah – Cocktails & Essentials Gh

            Soraya Mensah – Zesuza Catering

  1. Fashion

           Abel Akagla – Reve Couture

           David Odei – Colony Ghana

           Francis Kofi Korsah – K.K. Ultimate Creations

           Prince Boamah – Fear No Man Clothing

           Selina Ashiagbor – Stepline Klodin Ltd

           Joseph Aggrey Cobbina – Smully Wear

           Gideon Dendzo – Giddins Innove

           Lesley Aidoo Mensah – Afra K Fashion School, Meros Fashion House And    Trust Box Nanny Agency

           Edzordzinam Agrosah – Bloom By Edzi

           Hilda Elikem Veogborlo Ameen – Hilly’s Bridal Closet & Boutique

           Selorm Aforla – Lakopué

           Fredaline Asiedu – Fashion Vault Company Limited

  1. Family Business

           Aminu Iddrisu – Abuya And Sons Constructions Ltd

           Emmanuella Ukoha – The Gele Center

           Kwaku Koranteng Sasu – Trans-Sas Trading & Manufacturing Co. Td

           Deidre Makin-Tetteh – The Tettehs Little Baby Boutique

  1.  Health And Wellness

            Eric Misiame – Medglobal Technologies Limited Company

            Marcella Tay – Pristine Health And Wellness Hub Ltd

            Jason Nana Yaw Mohan – Unichem Ghana Group

            Vanessa Ashun Shaarani – Imani Pharma Limited

            Elikem Tamaklo – Nyaho Healthcare Limited

  1.  Human Resource And Development

            William Okyere-Frempong – Lekma Polyclinic

            Shamim Nsubuga – Strategic And Agile Ltd

  1.  Hospitality

            Rosaline Abigail Kyere Nartey – Swiss Education Group

            Edmond Ahadome – Adomi Group

            Eric Eduam – Cleangood Services Limited

  1. Investment And Finance

           James Korsah-Brown – Astute Financial Advisory Limited

           Nana Agyei Opoku-Agyemang – Blackstar Brokerage Limited

           Michael Kwesi Ofori – Investor Hub Ltd

  1.  Insurance

            Justice Peprah Agyei – National Insurance Commission

            Setsoafia-Tupkeyi Godwin Fafali – Apex Health Insurance Limited

  1.  Journalism (Radio / Tv / Newspaper)

            Maxbel Coleman – Maxbel Consult

            Dr Amankwaa Agyeman – Royal Tv

  •  Logistics And Supplies

            Rebecca Osei Bonsu – Roba Logistics/Advantage Company

            Hannah Boahemaa Otu – Jospong Group Of Companies

            Peter Kuntu-Blankson – Portmasters Limited

  •  Manufacturing

            Richmond Frimpong – Dawa Industrial Zone

            Robert Owusu Ansah – Prak Industries

            David Aziago – Davida Roofing Co. Ltd

            Ohene Asiedu – Goldpot Production Enterprise

            Philippa Darfour – Dv Unlimited Co Ltd

  •   Media (Digital And Social)

             Hassana Ameley Sampah – Overflow Production

             Benjamin Arthur – Lime & Honey

              Panka Abubakari Sediq – Panka Artstudio

              Felix Oppong Amoako – Isel Media

              Dellasie Aning – Panalove, Llc

  •  Music & Entertainment

            Benjamin Garzy Mensah – 2mg Music

            Joe Mettle – Reverb Studios

            Desmond Blackmore (D-Black) – Black Avenue Muzik & Livewire Events

            Bismark Kwame Baah – Yve Digital

  •  Mining And Natural Resources

            Nana Jukwa Someah-Kwaw – Hexagon Mining

  •   Marketing & Communications

             Prince Daniels – Luxxis Communications

             Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong – Elohay Group

             Micheal Nyande – Upsales Digital Marketing Company

  •  Printing / Press And Publishing

            Maame Yaa Dufie – Colour Drop Impression

  •  Philanthropy And Charity

            Esther Tibila – Disability Not Inability (Dni) Foundation

            Faith Aku Senyo – The Rebranded Lady

            Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan – Jay Foundation

            Henritta Somuah – Touching Lives Outreach International

  •  Real Estate Development / Construction

            Ibrahim Sani -Sani Group

            Christopher Ohene Kwame Nuamah – Home Safetrust Gh

            Charles Tetteh Quao – Quao Realty

            Beatrice Jasmin Kotoku – Magnusens Limited

  •  Science, Technology And Innovation

            Yaw Bediako – Yemaachi Biotech

            Ransford Mensah – Certified Ghana

            Foster Awintiti Akugri – Hacklab Foundation

  •  Sports

            Gifty Oware-Mensah – Berry Ladies Football Club

            Yvonne Bruce Tagoe – Ghana Tennis Federation

            Mohammed Osman Nkosi – Titans Of Africa

  •  Shipping And Maritime

            Albert Derrick Fiatui – Centre For International Maritime Affairs, Ghana

            Edna Kesse – Continental African Line Ltd

  •  Social Enterprise

            Kelvin Atuguba – Ten Ghana Foundation

            Eno Quagraine – Talkative Mom Ltd

            Kwabena Ofori-Ntow – Standard Weave

            Jacqueline Oyimer – Star Women

  •  Theatre And Arts

            Nana Fredua-Agyeman Jnr – Kilburn Limited

            Fredrick Owusu Nyarko- Ancestral Foundation

            Habiba Sinare – Yaseen Films

  • Transport / Automobile

           Adwoa Frimpomaa Nimako- Boateng – Ja Plant Pool/Sa Xautomobile

           Michael Osei – Tsgdrive Transport And Logistics

  •  Telecom And Mobile / Software Development

            Henry Mensah-Heirsmac Jnr – Office Data Ghana

            Delali Anku-Adiamah – Wayamoney

            Eyram Tawia – Leti Arts

 

 

