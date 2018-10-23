Fuel prices go up again in the space of 2 months

Fuel prices in the country have been increased for the second time in the space of just two months.
Checks indicate that prices of both petrol and diesel have shot up by about 2.76 percent.
The price of petrol and diesel is currently pegged at GH¢5.21 per litre, up from the previous price of GH¢5.07 per litre despite a reduction in the price of crude oil in the international market.
According to Hassan Tampuli who is the Executive Director of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) , the increase in fuel prices is as a result of a surge in the price of finished products on the international market.
“Almost all the OMCs that have moved the prices up are within the indicative price range. We observed some shocks in the international market. LPG price has gone up by about 2.21%, and petrol by about 2.94 %, and diesel has gone up by 6.37%. That is what we have seen in the international market. The imposition of sanctions on Iran by the United States has also impacted negatively on the prices on the international market,” he said in an interview with Citi News.
