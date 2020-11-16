Ghana Airports Company to fine airlines $3,500 per passenger for flouting Covid-19 directives 

Ghana Airports Company has issued a revised Covid-19 guideline for the Kotoka International Airport, KIA.
According to the company, they will fine airlines $3,500 per passenger for flouting the directives.
"Airlines who board passengers without proof of payment for the Covid-19 test and would/could not pay for the test in Ghana will be fined $3, 500 per passenger.
READ ALSO: We'll continue to sanction airlines flouting Covid-19 testing directive - Akufo-Addo
Non-Ghanaian passengers may be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the Airline.
Ghanaian passengers will have their passport seized; the passengers handed over to State Security Agencies and taken into a 14-day quarantine at a designated location at the passenger's cost."
Government has also directed security agencies to clamp down on persons and institutions flouting COVID-19 protocols.
This comes on the back of cases rising sharply in the last few weeks which has become a source of worry.
Markets and workplaces have been identified as high-risk areas as many refuse to wear the mask there.
President Akufo-Addo in his 19th COVID-19 address said the non-compliance with safety protocols has accounted for the recent increase in the Covid-19 cases in the country.
Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah addressing a press conference on November 9, 2020 said it is one of the ways the government is hoping to halt the current rise of the virus.
"A number of new cases being recorded and has doubled, if you compare that with mask-wearing data, so last night those studying the virus said its genetic state has not changed, the sharp cases are largely being recorded in Accra due to no compliance of the safety protocols. We reiterate a call to the security agencies and to the managers of closed areas to ensure compliance of wearing of mask is enforced".