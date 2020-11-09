We'll continue to sanction airlines flouting Covid-19 testing directive - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says government will continue to sanction airlines who are flouting the Covid-19 testing directive.
According to him, with the imposition of stringent testing measures at the airport, 172 positive cases amongst some fifty-four thousand (54,000) arriving international passengers were identified.
"With the imposition of stringent testing measures at the airport, we have, so far, been able to detect one hundred and seventy-two (172)positive cases amongst some fifty-four thousand (54,000) arriving international passengers. The airport authorities will continue to demand that passengers arriving in the country should be in possession of a seventy-two (72)-hour old negative PCR test, and we will continue to sanction airlines that flout this directive."
During his 19th Covid-19 address, President Akufo-Addo said health authorities will intensify the follow-up process of arriving passengers.
"The health authorities will intensify the follow-up process of arriving passengers, even when they have tested negative to help ensure we have ruled out any possible infection that may have occurred during the period of embarkation and disembarkation."
He has also instructed the release of additional logistics to the Ghana Health Service to augment the work in contact tracing.
To this end, I have instructed the release of additional logistics, including vehicles, to the Ghana Health Service in order to help beef up contact tracing, and the supervision and monitoring of asymptomatic cases being managed from home. We are also employing the use of technology to augment our contact tracing efforts, as well as the supervision and monitoring of home care cases.