Ghana’s debt stock hits GHS200bn

Data released by the Bank of Ghana shows that the country’s total debt stock has hit 200 billion cedis by May 2019.
The data shows that the debt stock increased by 2 billion cedis in three months from March to May.
The external component of the debt is pegged at 20.5 billion dollars while the domestic component is at 94 billion cedis. The figures were contained in the Summary of Economic and Financial Data.
Banking Sector
In the Banking sector, Total assets of banks in the country grew to 112.8 billion cedis by July 2019 compared to 100.3 billion cedis in the same period under review.
Meanwhile, non-performing loans of banks dropped to 18.1% in July 2019 from 22.6% in July 2019.
