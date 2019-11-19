Ghana to buy six aircraft for new national airline

The government of Ghana on Tuesday signed a deal with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada at the on-going Dubai Air Show to buy six Dash8-400 aircraft to start its national airline.
The plan to reestablish a national flag carrier has been in the works for some time now. The newly signed deal by the Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Addah is expected to further the dream to see a new national airline take to the skies.
Ghana's new home-based carrier to start operations this year
Ghana’s new home-based carrier is expected to commence operations this year [2019].
Reports indicated that the government and the management of Ethiopian Airlines have progressed in finalizing the agreement.
In a radio interview, the Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Ghana, Genet Michael confirmed the progress of work.
“As far as progress is concerned, the home-based carrier should start operations this year,” she said.
Basis for new national carrier
The new home-based carrier follows attempts by the government to revive the state’s operation in the aviation space after the collapse of two earlier national airline companies.
The collapse of Ghana Airways as well as Ghana International Airlines over various instances of mismanagement has re-birthed the home-based carrier which will fly the colours of Ghana but with minimal government interference.
For now, Ethiopian Airlines is the partner helping the government to achieve this aim. The company controls 49 percent stake in the new national carrier.
The Area Manager for Ethiopian Airlines, Genet Michael further said that the outfit has commenced training for staff to work in the new national carrier.
“We are undertaking all the aviation sector training including marketing, cabin crew, pilot training as well as technicians so whenever there is demand, since we are doing the training, it will be easier for people to join the national carrier,” she added.