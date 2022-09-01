Ghanaians to start paying more for electricity, water from today

Ghanaians will from today September 1, 2022, start paying more for electricity and water following the upward tariff adjustment announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) last month.
The PURC approved a 27.15% increase in tariff for electricity and 21.55% increase in water tariff.
At a press conference, PURC however explains that the decision was arrived at after rigorous analysis and extensive consultations with industry players, as well as an assessment of the economic conditions of consumers.
The Chairman of the PURC, Mr. Ebo Quagraine called on the public to support the utility companies to recoup revenues by reporting illegal connections.
Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has said that consumers will pay more than the percentage increase announced by the PURC.
ECG clarified that the 27.15 percent tariff review adjustment announced by the PURC is on energy consumption only.
The country’s major power distribution company, therefore, indicated the addition of statutory levies and other fixed charges will increase the average percentage announced by the Commission.
“In effect, individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification and consumption category,” the Company said in a statement issued by Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama on Tuesday, August 30.
ECG says lifeline customers will enjoy power up to 30kWh, according to its new band for residential customers.
“ECG has catalogued all unit consumption and the expected cost in a ‘Reckoner’ which clearly explains how the tariff is applied and billed,” the statement said.
“This will be displayed at all our districts and customer service centers nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases.”
ECG assured customers and stakeholders that it is committed to ensuring “a smooth implementation of the new tariff”.
It said customer help desks will be set up at all districts and customer service centres to “assist, explain and reconcile any challenge”.