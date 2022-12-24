Gov't launches ‘1D1F Enable Youth Initiative’ to create 16,000 jobs

Government has launched the '1D1F Enable Youth Initiative' to create 16,000 jobs in the country.
The '1D1F Enable Youth Initiative' seeks to encourage young graduates to establish agro-processing factories, along key value chains in selected districts across the country in line with the 1-District 1-Factory policy.
Successful applicants will be supported to form companies and provided with processing centres with interest-free loans.
The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, speaking at the launch revealed that unemployment in the country will be drastically reduced through the introduction of the 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative.
He said the policy initiative will directly create employment for 3,000 youth and over 16,000 indirect jobs for unemployed persons across the country.
He indicated that the programme would help create sustainable jobs and also enhance agricultural production to boost the country’s economy.
"It is an uncontestable fact, that one of the problems confronting our country is how we deal with youth unemployment. This particular initiative will contribute to employing almost 3000 youth. It is also going to contribute indirectly to creating over 16, 000 jobs," he noted.