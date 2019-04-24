Gov't to establish Tree Crop Dev’t Authority to boost timber export

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that government will soon establish a Tree Crop Development Authority to regulate the production and sale of tree crops in the country.
The establishment of the authority follows the launch of the Planting for Exports and Rural Development (PERD), a programme that seeks to boost the production and sale of some six selected tree crops including rubber, coffee, cashew, coconut and oil palm.
President Akufo-Addo who announced the establishment of the authority said a draft bill has already been prepared and will soon be submitted to Parliament for approval.
“A draft bill for the development of the tree crop sector will shortly be approved by Cabinet, prior to its submission to Parliament. The bill, when passed by Parliament, will establish the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA). The proposed Authority will provide policy direction and regulation for the development of the sector”, he said.
The Authority will enact policies to streamline the activities of farmers in the tree crop sector. The proposed authority will provide policy direction and regulation to the development of the sector, he stated.
The president expressed confidence that the programme will not only increase revenue generation but also link agriculture to industry where manufacturers will no longer import raw materials from other countries.
The Planting for Export and Rural Development is the third policy that has been introduced by government in the last three years to boost the agricultural sector.
Although the Planting for food and Jobs Policy is already being implemented, the Rearing for food and Jobs is yet to be rolled out.
