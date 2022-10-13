GRA closes Accra mall Game shopping centre

The Accra mall branch of Game Shopping Centre has been closed down.
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) shut down the shopping centre following non-compliance with the E-VAT Invoicing system.
The GRA has shut down ten shops since Monday.
Customers who were shopping at the time of the GRA’s visit to the shopping centre, were asked to exit the shop.
Shopping centres including China Mall and Palace Mall have all been shut down by the revenue collector.
Deputy Commissioner of operations in charge of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division of the GRA, Kwasi Eghan, while addressing the media earlier, said: “I am sure some people are just trying to see what will happen if they do not hook on, we will close you down.
“If we close down, you are not going to reopen until we are done with the process of hooking you up.”