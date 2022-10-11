GRA shuts down China Mall

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have closed some branches of the China Mall Shopping facilities in Accra for non-compliance of the e-invoicing system for Value Added Tax (VAT) introduced by the Authority.
The Authority rolled out the e-invoicing system for VAT collectors from October 1, 2022, to 600 large taxpayers that generate more than 90 per cent of VAT revenue.
Unlike the manual system, the e-invoicing system allows the GRA to monitor live transactions in companies where it has been deployed, thereby making it impossible for taxpayers to either under invoice or avoid the payment of VAT.
When the Officials first visited the Spintex Road Branch of the facility, the Shopping Centre, was not in operation, but GRA said they suspected Management had information about the action.
Others are the Ashaiman and Amasaman branches.
According to the Accra Area Enforcement Manager, Joseph Annan, the action has become necessary after many attempts to get the company to comply with the law failed.
“This is just for them to fix their system for the electronic VAT. We have engaged them on several occasions to get this simple system fixed. The place shall be sealed and locked until they comply with the law. This is part of the Enforcement exercise which we are doing at all the China Mall branches.” he told Joy Business.