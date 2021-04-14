GRIDCo misinformed Energy Minister on Bui Power Authority's operations - Fred Oware

Germany to support Ghana in Covid-19 vaccine production locally German ambassador to Ghana Christoph Retzlaff has in a tweet revealed that…

Digital petroleum monitoring rakes in GH¢1bn Ghana’s first digital project to monitor petroleum products lifted from depots…

Osafo-Maafo now Senior Presidential Advisor to Akufo-Addo Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo is now a Senior Presidential Advisor to President Akufo-Addo.

Chad presidential election: Idriss Déby seeks sixth term amid boycott People in Chad have been voting in a presidential election that is expected to…