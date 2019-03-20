Ghanaians to benefit from Vodafone, MTN's quest for quality service

Ghanaians will soon benefit from good internet connectivity as two telecommunication companies, Vodafone and MTN, fight for supremacy over who provides the best service in terms of voice call and internet connectivity to customers.
The two telecom giants have been in the country over a decade now, Vodafone Ghana on March 19 launched its 4G spectrum as part of ways to improve their service to customers.
According to the outgoing CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba, they have invested in about 200 cell sites to deliver the service.
"Prior to the acquisition of the 4G network, we indicated to you that customers will be able to get the service by the second quarter of the year, I’m happy to announce that there has been a massive support from the technical team and all members at Vodafone hence we will launch commercial operations of the 4G services next week 19th of March this year 2019. This will mean an improved network quality for customers and all our services".
Vodafone is the second telecommunications company to operate on the 4G spectrum after MTN which secured the LTE license in 2015 at $67.5 million.
The aim of the upgrade is to maintain their customers and also attract more customers onto their network.
But at the same time when telecommunication network Vodafone is putting efforts in place to level the playing field with MTN, MTN has also announced an upgrade to their 4G now 4G+.
CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said 4G+ technology will impact the development of the country as it provides more opportunities for Ghanaians to fully utilize digital services.
Mr Adadevoh said, “The underlying belief we have, which drives us in providing more enhanced technologies, is that everybody deserves the benefits of modern connected life.”
Customer interest
Most customers will not be so much interested in what looks like one company trying out power the other to provide the best of services to customers to win their hearts, the competitive advantage whether 4G or 4G+ will serve customers well as they have options to choose from in terms of quality.
The best of service is likely to have the majority of customers, the more businesses strive for quality, the best of service will be available for the customers.
