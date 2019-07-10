Inflation for June drops to 9.1 percent

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June 2019 has dropped to 9.1 percent. The drop represents a 0.3 percentage decrease relative to the 9.4 percent recorded in May 2019.
The Consumer Price Index measures the change over time in the general price level of goods and services that households acquire for the purpose of consumption.
The 9.1 percent inflation rate recorded for June 2019 is the second lowest inflation rate in the past 12 months.
In an address to the media, the acting Deputy Government Statistician in charge of operations Mrs. Araba Forson attributed the marginal drop to the combined effect of the drops for the Food and Non-food Inflation rates for last month.
