Keep doing business with rural banks : BoG to Ghanaians

The Bank of Ghana, BoG has refuted social media reports that its intended clean-up of the rural and community banks sector will cause depositors to lose their funds.
In a statement, the central bank said its attention “has been drawn to malicious messages circulating on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook that an intended ‘clean up’ of the Rural and Community Banks (RCBs) sub-sector would negatively affect depositors fund with RCBs, urging them to move their funds to other institutions”.
“For the avoidance of doubt”, the statement noted, “the clean-up exercise is only directed at insolvent and illiquid financial institutions which are not able to meet depositor withdrawals”.
The exercise is to enable depositors to have access to their funds, the bank added, and urged the “general public and customers to continue to do business with the RCBs that are solvent, liquid and strong”.
READ ALSO :
- BoG resolves forex issues with Barclays Bank
- BoG to review minimum capital for Microfinance companies