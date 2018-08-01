Luxury vehicle tax takes effect today

The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA says the implementation of the law to levy vehicles with high engine capacities takes effect from today Wednesday, August 1 2018
.
Under the new tax regime, vehicles with engine capacity of 2950 Cubic Centimeters and more are required to pay tax.
In a statement, the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Kofi Nti said owners of such vehicles will be paying between GH¢1000.00 and GH¢4000.00. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is authorised by the law to collect the levy on behalf of the government.
With effect from today Wednesday, August 1 2018, the levy shall be paid on the registration of vehicles and subsequently on or before the annual renewal of the roadworthy certificate of such vehicles.
The levy is also imposed on vehicles existing prior to the passage of the Law.
Also, vehicles whose
Meanwhile, the following categories of vehicles are exempted from the levy, tractors, ambulances, commercial vehicles that have the capacity to transport more than ten persons, commercial vehicles for the transport of goods and other exemptions as may be prescribed by the Minister responsible for Finance.